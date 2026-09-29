Presley Gerber Video at Sober House, What Really Happened

Play video content Video: Presley Gerber Shows Sober Living Situation TMZ.com

TMZ has obtained a video of Presley Gerber at the sober house where he died, and sources with direct knowledge have filled in the blanks for us ... and the circumstances of his death are shocking.

The video was shot by Presley inside the Santa Monica facility, Resolutions Living, around 10 PM Saturday night. He appears in a bedroom and other areas of the house. There is no one else in sight.

It is apparent Presley is high. The video is jumpy because we slowed it down.

Presley is giving a tour of the sober house, showing the bedroom and other areas.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Presley got high Saturday afternoon and became scared he was losing control. Sources with direct knowledge tell us, his sober coach called Resolutions Living and asked if he could bring Presley in to the sober house, but confessed that Presley was high on drugs. Our sources say the admissions officer said they would be glad to take him.

Owners of multiple rehab facilities tell TMZ ... it is cardinal rule in rehab not to send someone who is high to a sober house.

Our sources say the sober coach had planned to take Presley to a rehab facility the following Monday but need to put him somewhere over the weekend, so he took him to Resolutions and just left him there.

We're also told Presley was using drugs inside the facility, which he presumably thought was his last weekend to indulge before entered rehab. He never made it there ... he was found dead Sunday morning.