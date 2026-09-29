Presley Gerber's Last Girlfriend Shares Emotional Tribute After His Death

Presley Gerber's last girlfriend is remembering their final months together ... sharing selfies and love notes in a touching tribute after his death.

Charlie Manley posted a carousel Monday night with several selfies of the couple, a handwritten note from Presley, a bouquet of flowers, and a video of waves crashing.

Charlie called Presley "the most incredible and inspirational human" she'd ever known and said she feels "endlessly lucky" to have loved him -- and been loved by him -- during his final months.

She says ... "What we shared is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life. A true angel. Your beautiful heart and soul will live on with me, forever and always."

As we reported ... Presley died Sept. 20 after checking into a Santa Monica sober living facility. His official cause of death remains under investigation, but we're told authorities believe he died of an overdose.