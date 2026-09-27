Presley Gerber's Ex-GF Cameron Rorrison Posts Heartbreaking Tribute After Tragic Death

Presley Gerber's ex-girlfriend Cameron Rorrison is remembering him after his tragic death last week ... and her emotional post is dedicated to what a good guy he was.

Admitting the she had a "difficult time finding the words" ... Cameron said Presley had a "wide open heart" -- and will remember him for his "inspiring compassion" and "incredible understanding."

She wrote ... "One of the most amazing things about him was his humanity and his unique way of making every person, no matter who, feel as brilliant and important as the next. An incredibly beautiful quality I have yet to see as honest and pure in another person since."

Ultimately Presley -- whom Cameron dated from 2018 to 2020 -- was an "angel in this life."

She finished her sweet message ... "I hope you can feel the outpouring of love up there Pres."

Cameron isn't the only one of his exes to speak out about his passing.

Former flame Lexi Wood said he was "incredibly resilient" throughout his life ... and that he "loved so deeply, so purely."

Ex-GF Charlotte D'Alessio posted in her tribute she was "very angry" and wrote that Presley "deserved more time."