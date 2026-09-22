Presley Gerber's Ex-Girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio Posts Emotional Tribute

Presley Gerber's ex-girlfriend is "very angry" that the model died at 27 from a suspected overdose in a rehab facility ... and she says he didn't deserve to die young.

Charlotte D'Alessio posted a series of sweet snaps with her former flame on her Instagram stories, including one where she wrote ... "Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life."

She continued ... "You deserved more time. You deserved more life. Very angry ab this."

In her tribute post, Charlotte shared a bunch of photos from her relationship with Presley.

Alongside a snap showing her with her arms around his neck, she wrote ... "Love u Pres. Up there, down here. don't ever doubt that 🤍 we all love you so much. I hope you can feel it."

Charlotte also shared a cute clip of Presley running towards a body of water with a dog, writing ... "I will always remember you this way"

As you know, Presley died Sunday morning at the luxury rehab home he'd checked into the night before.

Santa Monica Police Department responded to a suspected overdose call and performed life-saving measures when they found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead 10 minutes later.

As we previously reported ... sources say he appeared under the influence when he checked into the facility.

Cops are investigating his death as a suspected drug overdose and are interviewing other people at the facility to find out where the alleged drugs came from.