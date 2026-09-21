Presley Gerber Checked Into Rehab Hours Before Suspected Overdose

Presley Gerber checked into rehab the night before he was pronounced dead from a suspected drug overdose ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the 27-year-old model entered the Santa Monica luxury rehab facility on Saturday night ... only hours before police found him unresponsive on the property.

The facility provides treatment for people dealing with substance-abuse issues, mental-health problems, trauma, and other medical issues.

As we first reported ... several other people were living in the co-ed residence ... and the 911 call came in at 9:35 AM on Sunday for a suspected overdose.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on Presley, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:45 AM ... less than a day after he checked into the facility.

An autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death has been deferred.