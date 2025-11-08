Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford Get Three-Year Restraining Orders Against Alleged Stalker

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford can sleep a little easier tonight ... because the courts have granted them long-term restraining orders against an alleged stalker.

A judge signed off on their requests Friday ... ordering Daniel Lee Schoonover to stay at least 100 yards away from the stars, their homes, their workplaces and their vehicles.

Schoonover -- which the documents indicate did not appear at Friday's hearing -- was also ordered to relinquish a firearm he allegedly owns within 24 hours.

Crawford's restraining order also lists her husband, Rande Gerber, as an additional protected person. Kaia and Cindy's restraining orders expire on October 7, 2028.

We broke the story ... Crawford filed a restraining order against Schoonover in mid-October -- alleging he was repeatedly hanging around outside her home and even showing up at her daughter's theater performance in Massachusetts.

Crawford claims he even knocked on her door to ask if Kaia lived at the house ... though he left when she told him Kaia didn't. Gerber filed an emergency protective order, but it allegedly didn't stop Schoonover from making comments that were "threatening, sexually graphic and extremely concerning."