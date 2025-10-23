Dwarf Influencer Applies for Restraining Order, Says She's Being Stalked by Little Person

A dwarf influencer says she's being stalked by another little person who seems to be obsessed with her ... and now she's gone to court to apply for a restraining order!

Rachel Wherley filed for a protection order against Eric Pullon, a little person in Las Vegas ... and she wants her spouse and children covered under the order as well, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Wherley claims Pullon first reached out to her in 2016, sending her messages on social media. Since Wherley is a popular content creator who advocates for people in the dwarf community, she says she didn't find Pullon's messages unusual at first.

But, as time progressed, Wherley says she became more and more alarmed by what she calls Pullon's "inappropriate" and "unsolicited" messages to her over Facebook.\

She says Pullon wished her "Happy Valentines Day" despite her being married with 2 kids, and also sent random messages at weird hours. She says she ignored them, but claims Pullon kept firing them off to her.

According to Wherley, things got creepier after the two bumped into each other at an event for the Little People of America. Wherley says Pullon later messaged her to inquire about helping plan future events and, after attending them, Pullon would often brag about "hanging out" with Wherley to others.

She says she was bugged by this, believing Pullon may have been implying something inappropriate was happening between them.

Then, Wherley says, Pullon found out where her husband was once employed and asked her if he still worked there, making her feel as if Pullon was keeping tabs on her family.

Everything came to a head in August 2025 when Wherley says Pullon included her in a group chat and started using a slur against little people.

Wherley says Pullon must have somehow tracked down her phone number -- because she never gave it to him -- and the "frightening" and "harassing" text messages from him kept rolling in.

We've reached out to Pullon for comment ... and he tells us Wherley served him with court papers over a group text message in which he allegedly called her a slur. Pullon said Wherley asked for him to be removed from the Little People of America association due to her anxiety and health issues.

Yet, Pullon denies he even sent the message and claims the alleged slur he used is not offensive or illegal. He went on to say that other members of the LPA also use the word.

We also reached out to Wherley and the LPA ... so far, no word back.