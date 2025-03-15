Rachel Zegler Rushes to Ignore Questions About 'Snow White' Controversies

Play video content BACKGRID

Rachel Zegler was finally asked about all the controversies dogging her upcoming big-budget Disney film, "Snow White" ... and she clearly wasn't having any of it.

Rachel was chatted up in LAX on Friday ... where she said "it feels wonderful" the live-action film is about to be released ... but it seemed pretty clear she was not in the mood to talk -- like, at all.

RZ booked it to her ride through the terminal while declining to sign autographs ... and really hauled butt when she was asked about all the negative press surrounding the film -- which mostly boils down to herself and costar Gal Gadot.

As TMZ previously reported ... Disney has been pulling back on big premieres for "Snow White" -- scaling the Hollywood event on Saturday down to pretty much just a fancy screening ... apparently in an effort to avoid any more bad press.

Multiple controversies have battered the film since it was announced -- including Disney deciding to make the seven dwarfs CGI instead of casting Little People, the two leading ladies' comments on the conflict in the Middle East, and Rachel's public loathing for President Trump.

Grumpy voice actor Martin Klebba -- the only one playing a dwarf that's an actual Little Person -- told TMZ he was bummed and pissed that Disney pulled back on a big premiere -- saying political views shouldn't overshadow the hard work of so many other people and it sucked they were all getting hosed now on their big night.