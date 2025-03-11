Gal Gadot Urges People to Watch 'Snow White' Amid Controversies

Play video content TMZ.com

Gal Gadot is making a strong case for everyone to go check out "Snow White" ... especially with Disney doing the bare minimum for its premiere later this week.

We caught up with Gal -- who plays the Evil Queen in "Snow White" -- at Equinox Los Angeles on Tuesday, and she’s brushing off all the movie’s controversies ... telling us that according to her, the live-action remake is totally worth catching in theaters!

Gal’s comments come the same day Disney confirmed that while the "Snow White" premiere will take place Saturday at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre, don’t expect the usual fanfare.

There’ll be a pre-party and screening, but here’s the twist -- media outlets won’t be interviewing the cast and crew. Instead, only photographers and a house crew will be invited.

As you know, controversy has been following this movie for a while -- first, Rachel Zegler, who plays the titular role, sparked a stir by criticizing the OG "Snow White" story, saying her character "wasn’t going to be saved by the prince."

The studio also faced major backlash for replacing the iconic "dwarves" with CGI characters modeled after the 1937 original -- with critics arguing it took away coveted jobs from the dwarf community.