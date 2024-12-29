Gal Gadot Reveals She Had Massive Blood Clot in Brain During Pregnancy

Gal Gadot went through a scary health problem before giving birth to her fourth child, Ori ... saying she had a huge blood clot -- and, she needed emergency surgery to save her life.

The actress shared a photo of her baby girl nursing ... lying back in the hospital bed -- and looking thoroughly exhausted, and she details exactly why in her Instagram caption.

Gadot say this year has been one of the most challenging of her life ... admitting she wrestled with whether to share this story or not -- and, ultimately decided that she should let her heart guide her.

GG says back in February -- during her eighth month of pregnancy -- she was diagnosed with a blood clot. She endured incredibly painful headaches for weeks before she finally took an MRI to figure out the issue.

Gadot says she was rushed to the hospital ... undergoing emergency surgery just hours after she got there.

Gal writes, "My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning 'my light,' wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel."

Ultimately, Gal says she's made a full recovery ... and encourages people to become attuned to their bodies -- 'cause awareness saves lives.

She also says more pregnant women deal with these blood clots then many might know ... and, she's trying to bring attention to this medical complication for other moms out there.

Ori is Gadot's fourth child. Her other three kids -- Alma, Maya, and Daniella -- were born in 2011, 2017, 2021 respectively.