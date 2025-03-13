Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rachel Zegler Performs at Intimate Disney Event for 'Snow White' in Spain

Published
Disney may have toned down its big Hollywood premiere for "Snow White," but Rachel Zegler wasn’t gonna let that stop her from going big on the promo tour -- glitz or no glitz!

Rachel made her grand entrance at the Spanish premiere Wednesday -- but it still wasn't quite the red carpet spectacle she might have imagined. Instead, the event was scaled down and tucked away in a remote castle in Segovia, northwest of Madrid.

Rachel, who takes on the title role, stunned in a white floral gown as she performed "Waiting On A Wish" -- a brand-new song for the film -- serenading a modest crowd of locals with her powerhouse vocals.

With the event being far more low-key, some lucky young fans even got the rare chance to hug and meet Rachel one-on-one -- something that likely wouldn’t have happened if Disney had stuck to its usual star-studded Hollywood premiere this weekend.

Film bosses dramatically scaled down the premieres following a wave of controversy surrounding Rachel and the "Snow White" Evil Queen, Gal Gadot, over their political stances.

Another major controversy was the studio's decision to replace the iconic dwarfs with CGI instead of casting Little People, which didn’t sit well with many.

With all these PR storms brewing, "Snow White" isn’t just facing an evil queen -- it’s up against the ultimate box office showdown!

