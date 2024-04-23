Disney Character Actor Claims She Was Fired for Posting as Snow White

A woman who played Snow White for a job claims she was canned by the Mouse House for ruining the magic on social media ... which has led to some confusion among Disney fans.

Here's the deal ... a gal named Sophia Dottir recently posted a lengthy explainer of a saga she claims she went through while going through the Disney College Program in Orlando -- where she apparently got to dress up and portray the "real-life" Snow White at the park.

If you peep her IG, she's got tons of pics and videos of herself as SW doing the whole shtick -- but, apparently, these posts ended up getting her in trouble ... or at least one did.

The post that Sophia says ended up causing a big fuss with the Disney honchos depicts her as a little girl in the Snow White outfit ... and two other pics attached that show her as an adult also dressed as Snow White (while on the job), which apparently ruffled feathers.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Frankly, the whole explanation of what exactly the issue was is a little confusing -- it doesn't sound like Sophia herself even understands why her bosses were so bent out of shape -- but long story short ... they seemed to be angry that she was suggesting she was Snow White as a kid, even though Sophia says that's clearly not what was implied with her photos.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

There's also this long-standing rumor that Disney simply doesn't allow its cast members to post photos of themselves in character online -- because it destroys the illusion of them being real ... which many suspect might've been in play here too. AKA, ruining "character integrity."

As you might imagine, this story went viral -- especially after some confusion as to whether Disney was nixing the Snow White character entirely from their parks, which they're 100% not -- and now ... there's all this hubbub over whether Disney was in the right or wrong.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

If you're wondering what Sophia is up to now in the aftermath of all this, well ... she's on to her next venture and looking forward to moving on with her life.

Sophia tells TMZ she's focusing on school right now and working on getting her degree -- not to mention reuniting with friends and family after being apart from them while working for Disney.

In terms of the public reaction ... she tells us it's been overwhelmingly positive, especially from Disney employees -- who she says are thanking her for speaking up about the intense work environment at the Mouse House.

One last thing ... despite everything that's happened, Sophia says she wouldn't rule out working for another Disney park again, including Disneyland here on the West Coast.

Play video content TMZ Studios