Ali Chapman Says 'Snow White' Replacing '7 Dwarfs' With CGI Was Mistake

"Snow White" is in its big release week, but instead of excitement, the controversy is still going strong -- and Ali Chapman tells us she totally gets why fans are frustrated.

We spoke with Ali, her hubby Matt McArthy, and their pal Jeff Beacher, owner of Beacher's Madhouse, at Craig's in L.A. Tuesday -- where she told TMZ the whole point of the OG film was the 7 dwarfs ... so that was 7 missed chances for actors like her who would’ve loved to be part of the live-action remake.

Catch the video -- because they all have a lot to say! "Freakshow" star Ali added that Disney had the perfect opportunity to represent the Little People community, only to miss the mark and shut them out in the process.

Ali elaborated that major studios shouldn’t be taking jobs away from real people in favor of CGI. But when it comes to those hating on the movie, she’s got a message -- Don’t boycott it, go watch it!

