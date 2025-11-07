Denise Richards Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband

Denise Richards just scored a big legal win over her estranged husband Aaron Phypers ... because she's getting court-ordered protection from him after accusing him of domestic violence.

A judge on Friday reportedly granted Denise's request for a restraining order against Aaron, and the ruling bars Aaron from blabbing to the media about Denise or owning guns ... TMZ has confirmed.

The restraining order will remain in place for 5 years ... and Aaron can't contact Denise, disturb her peace or abuse her.

Denise's lawyer, Josh Reitzas, tells TMZ ... “Justice was served today. Judge Juhas reached the right decision. Ms. Richards has shown remarkable courage, not only in surviving abuse, but in maintaining her dignity amid an ongoing campaign of false and malicious statements by her ex-husband to the media. Her strength, grace, and resolve have been unwavering. Today’s ruling rightly holds Mr. Phypers accountable for his actions.”

As we reported ... Denise filed for a restraining order after Aaron filed for divorce, accusing him of domestic violence during their 6-year marriage.

The restraining order also calls for Aaron to return a laptop Denise claims he stole from her ... and he's barred from sharing pictures of her. The order also says Aaron must delete any videos of Denise's surgeries from all his electronic devices and iCloud account.

Denise testified in court that Aaron's abuse resulted in at least 3 concussions and made her fear for her life.