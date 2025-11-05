'Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist Says Gerry Turner Made Comment About Killing Her

Play video content Dear Shandy Podcast

Update

3:17 PM PT -- Gerry Turner's disputing Theresa Nist's version of events a bit ... telling TMZ, "I laughed. That’s preposterous."

Gerry Turner seems to have had an exit plan in case his marriage to Theresa Nist didn't work out ... straight-up telling her where he'd hide her body if he killed her!

Nist exhumed the morbid story during an episode of the "Dear Shandy" podcast ... telling the hosts they were out on a walk near his house along a lake, when Theresa says Gerry pointed out a shed to her.

She then claims Gerry said, "That’s where I’m going to hide your body after I kill you and chop you up" -- a statement Nist swears he deadpanned.

TN's quick to note she doesn't think Gerry really wanted to off her ... however, she does think it may have been Gerry's subconscious desire not to be in a relationship surfacing. Either way, Nist noted it was a super awkward interaction.

As you know ... Gerry and Theresa walked hand-in-hand into the proverbial sunset at the end of the first season of "The Golden Bachelor" -- though the two divorced after just three months of marriage. Turner's cancer diagnosis and disagreements about where the couple would live proved to be too much for the couple.