'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Engaged to Lana Sutton

Gerry Turner is officially off the market -- he popped the question to his girlfriend, Lana Sutton, and she said yes!

Gerry broke the news Friday on Instagram, posting beachside photos of the happy couple and writing ... "We've got BIG news. The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market. I found my perfect match and she said 'YES.' I love this woman."

Lana's beaming in the post, showing off her engagement ring -- a round cut diamond set on a sparkling, diamond-encrusted band.

The couple's love story has been heating up fast. Just a couple of weeks ago, Lana shared pics from a romantic getaway to Toronto and Niagara Falls with Gerry, writing, "Had a wonderful trip to Niagara Falls on the Canada side! Loved every moment with @goldengerryturner! Oh Canada 🇨🇦."

We broke the story back in April ... the pair first connected after Lana slid into Gerry's Facebook DMs. He initially ignored her message, but when she mentioned she grew up just 20 minutes from his hometown in Indiana, he took notice and the two met up for dinner in March. They've been inseparable ever since, spending time with each other's families and friends.

Lana's a retired teacher in her mid-50s and a former part-owner of a video production company who's big on family values and Gerry's clearly smitten. He's already met her parents and says he used to be skeptical about love at first sight ... until Lana came along.