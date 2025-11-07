Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

David Geffen's Estranged Husband Says $50K Per Month Isn't Enough

By TMZ Staff
Published
david geffen and donovan michaels getty 1
Getty

David Geffen's estranged husband says the mogul's trying to cheap out on spousal support ... alleging David's only offering a fraction of what he spent in a month while they were married.

David Armstrong -- also known as Donovan Michaels -- filed documents Thursday in which he claims Geffen's trying to "aggressively limit" Armstrong's access to temporary and permanent spousal support.

Donovan Michaels and david geffen getty 2
Getty

Armstrong objects to Geffen's request that he only pay spousal support for a few more months. He points out David's worth a whole lot of dough -- $8.9 billion according to Forbes -- and Armstrong says he has firsthand knowledge that Geffen still works as a "venture capitalist, high-level investor, and power broker" despite Geffen's claims that he's now retired.

It all comes down to dollars -- and a whole lot of them -- Armstrong adds ... 'cause $50,000 a month isn't nearly enough. Especially since Armstrong says Geffen spent more than $3 million every month on living expenses while they were together ... and Armstrong believes he has a right to keep living that same lifestyle ... which he can't do on the 50 grand Geffen's offering.

Donovan Michaels and david geffen getty 1
Getty

Also, Armstrong's team alludes to some alleged harm Geffen caused him ... writing in legal docs that Geffen "solicited Donovan when he was a vulnerable young foster care graduate and thereafter perpetrated physical, emotional, and psychological harm on him."

In Geffen's reply, his legal team -- led by disso queen Laura Wasser -- argues he's already paid Armstrong $400K since they separated ... and he's allowing Armstrong access to his $15K-a-month New York City apartment, rent-free. Geffen also says he's working hard to settle this divorce ... while accusing Armstrong of seeking to delay a resolution of their split.

geffen
Geffen filed for divorce in August after less than two years of marriage ... a shocking split given the two men didn't enter into a prenuptial agreement.

Armstrong filed a civil suit against Geffen back in May ... though he dropped it last month. His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told us they would seek to resolve the financial conflicts in mediation.