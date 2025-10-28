DDG and Halle Bailey Drop Domestic Violence Restraining Orders, Reach Custody Plan

It appears the olive branch DDG extended to Halle Bailey earlier this month may be working ... 'cause they just dropped their domestic violence order requests against one another.

In a new filing approved Monday, the exes decided to smooth out a path for child custody of their 1-year-old, Halo, while agreeing to dismiss their respective DVRO requests. This doesn't mean they can't file new ones if another alleged instance of physical or mental abuse arises -- which they've both accused each other of in the past ... but, it's a start to show they're trying to move past their differences.

As for child custody, it looks like they've worked out a temporary arrangement that gives DDG custody on Wednesdays and certain weekends, with another schedule implementing 60 days later.

The pair -- who broke up in October 2024 -- even worked out a holiday agreement, with the first on the list being Halloween ... so it looks like Halo might win big by getting to trick-or-treat with each 'rent!

Anyhoo, this new plan is a huge leap for DDG and Halle, who went from gushing about their love before their little one was born to ripping each other apart in court filings.

Oh, and part of the agreement states they can't publicly disparage each other anymore, or post Halo on social media -- which was another contentious point in their falling out.

Play video content

As we mentioned, DDG made a peace offering to the 'Little Mermaid' star via his song "17 More Years," in which he applauded Halle's parenting and sang about no longer wishing to fight.