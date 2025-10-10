DDG Extends Olive Branch to Halle Bailey Amid Bitter Custody Battle

Let Me See My Son & Keep Courts Out Our Pockets

DDG released his 2nd album of 2025 on Friday with "moo" ... and chose to lead the rollout with a public plea to his ex, Halle Bailey, to make up amicably for the sake of their 1-year-old son, Halo!!!

On the song "17 More Years," DDG tackled his still ongoing custody battle with Halle, highlighting the time they still have before Halo is considered an adult in the eyes of the courts.

The couple broke up in October last year, and things escalated on the internet after Halo made a viral appearance on Kai Cenat's stream, eventually leading to a temporary domestic violence restraining order being filed against DDG.

DDG labels Halle a good mom and suggests in the meantime they find a peaceful resolution because they're blowing a fortune in legal fees ... "I don't wanna fight no more, tired of the court dates / Lawyers getting over on us, watching money go to waste."

Both DDG and Halle flung their fair share of mud this year, accusing each other of both physical and mental abuse ... concluding with DDG starring in his own dating show and Halle popping up with a new man.

Later on the track, DDG insists he's happy for Halle with "whoever" she's with, and urges her to drop the custody suit so they can work on getting to a point where they can celebrate Halo's special life moments without fighting.

