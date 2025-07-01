Halle Bailey Has Butt-Baring Wardrobe Malfunction, Mystery Man Likes It

Halle Bailey found the perfect way to relax in Italy after her grueling custody battle with her ex, DDG -- with the company of a new beau while her buns baked in the sun!!!

"The Little Mermaid" actress was in Positano, Italy, on Saturday, where she and her mystery man were spotted splashing, kissing and cuddling under the Mediterranean Sea.

Play video content BACKGRID

Halle looked happy posing her bikini bottom for her chocolate, dreadhead man -- but couldn't prevent her thong, th-thong, thong, thong going up the wrong, wr-wrong, wrong, wrong way!!!

The mystery man seemed to be enjoying himself too ... ditto for his iPhone camera roll.

Halle was granted temporary sole custody of Halo, the son she shares with DDG, back in May after she made fiery allegations of domestic violence against the rapper/streamer.

They have a hearing scheduled this month to determine permanent custody of the 1-year-old.

Halle will be overseas for the next few months filming "Italianna," opposite Regé-Jean Page ... and DDG could very well be moving on himself.

Play video content TMZ.com

We recently spoke to influencer India Love after their Streamer University fraternization went viral ... so who knows what the future holds for them.