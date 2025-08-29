India Love Crashes DDG's Dating Show Referring to Him as 'Her Man'

Play video content Twitch/DDG

India Love told TMZ Hip Hop a few weeks back that she and DDG were just "besties" ... but after seeing the attention he's getting on his 'Are You My Ball?' dating show, we're not so sure!!!

DDG has been going hard all week on Twitch livestreaming 24/7 for his most ambitious project yet ... 25 women set out to vie for the rap star's love and affection, and one even got his gov't name "Darryl" tatted on her side!!!

India crashed the stream yesterday, immediately making the other contestants feel the pressure by referring to DDG as "her moo."

Afterward, India confronted the young lady for having the AUDACITY to tat "HER MAN" Young Darryl's name on her side, and later told him she wore her busty heart T-shirt just for him and his eyes to wander!!!

DDG's streams have been pushing the 100K mark daily 🤌🏾 ... his motion is currently in overdrive!!!