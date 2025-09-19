Halle & Chloe Bailey ... We're The G.O.A.T.s Of Instagram 🐐!!!

Will the real G.O.A.T.s of Instagram please stand up?! Sisters Halle and Chloe Bailey hit social media with animal pics that'll eat your heart out!

Chloe (27) captioned her latest post, "i only hang with GOATS 🐐" -- with younger sister, Halley (25) also along for the excursion, smiling from ear to ear!

In one of the selfies, the singing duo posed with a variety of colorful birds -- both gals in casaual clothing and rockin' shades 'n' specs 😎 ...

Of course, the goats took over the photoshoot -- one goat in particular feeling comfortable enough to jump onto the uber-successful singer's shoulders ...