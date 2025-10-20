Cindy Crawford Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Cindy Crawford says she has a stalker who has been tailing her and her famous family for months ... repeatedly hanging outside her L.A. house, and even once showing up at her daughter's theater performance in Massachusetts asking her to take part in a seance.

Cindy filed legal docs in L.A., obtained by TMZ, asking the court to issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting a 35-year-old man named Daniel Lee Schoonover from coming anywhere near Cindy or her family.

In the docs, Cindy outlines a series of highly suspicious alleged activities by Schoonover, including showing up at Kaia Gerber's performance at a theater festival in Williamstown, MA on July 29 and, months later, sleeping outside the pedestrian gate next to the driveway at her house.

Cindy claims the alleged stalker was captured on security footage ... dressed in all black with an open shirt and sunglasses.

According to Cindy, he rang the doorbell and asked if Kaia lived there and she told him no.

When Kaia found out it was the same dude from Williamstown, she served him with an emergency protective order, but he continued to make comments on her Instagram that were "threatening, sexually graphic and extremely concerning."

According to the docs, he's threatened the lives of Cindy and her husband, Rande Gerber, prompting the TRO. Kaia has also filed a restraining order against him.