Former Fox News Producer Jennifer Eckhart Dead at 36

Former Fox News associate producer Jennifer Eckhart has died by suicide ... TMZ has confirmed.

Jennifer died in Florida ... according to a rep for the Martin County Medical Examiner's Office. Law enforcement sources tell us ... the case has been ruled a suicide.

Play video content Video: Emergency Crews Respond to Jennifer Eckhart's Residence Following Death TMZ.com

A heavy police presence was spotted outside her Hope Sound home on Saturday morning ... she was reportedly found dead in her home, and local law enforcement said she appears to have died by suicide.

Jennifer previously worked at Fox News and became widely known after she accused former Fox News anchor Ed Henry of rape in a 2020 lawsuit.

She alleged Henry sexually assaulted her while they both worked at the network and said she feared he had the power to destroy her career. Henry denied the allegations, maintaining their relationship was consensual.

Fox News fired Henry in July 2020 after receiving Jennifer's complaint and conducting an internal investigation.

Jennifer's legal battle stretched on for years ... and she eventually settled her claims against Henry in 2024, just before the case was set to go to trial.

She also went after Fox News in the lawsuit ... accusing the network of failing to protect her from Henry and properly discipline him over his alleged conduct.

Those claims were dismissed, and a federal appeals court upheld the decision in April 2025 ... finding Fox did not know about Henry's alleged conduct before Jennifer came forward.

Jennifer later spoke publicly about the allegations ... saying she had been "paralyzed by fear" while working at Fox.

She was 36.