Influencer Frankie LaPenna Gets Butt Kicked By Terminator-like Robot In Boxing Match

The debate over whether robots will eventually take over humanity was put to the test over the weekend ... with an influencer going toe-to-toe with a Terminator-like robot during a boxing match ... it's all on video, and it's not looking good for us.

Frankie LaPenna got his butt whooped in the ring by the remote-controlled humanoid robot ... as shocked fans looked on from inside the San Francisco fight venue in what's being billed as the first human versus robot fight.

Right before the fight started, a guy standing behind Frankie in the ring said, "I'm scared for you," while sizing up Frankie's 6-foot robotic opponent with glowing red eyes.

Ya gotta see the fight footage ... it's entertaining and frightening at the same time.

Frankie held his own at first ... getting in a few punches and knocking the robot back on its mechanical heels.

But then, the robot got down to business and turned Frankie into a human punching bag, kicking the crap out of him.

In case you're wondering, REK -- a U.S. robotics company -- organized the boxing match to promote their virtual reality game that pits humans against remote-controlled humanoid robots.