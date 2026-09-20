Nvidia CEO Claims There's A '0% Chance' World Will End From A.I. by 2030

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims there's absolutely no chance A.I. will end the world in technology-induced apocalypse ... well, at least not in the next 4 years.

Jensen told CBS Sunday Morning that "scaring people" about the speculative dangers of A.I. in the wake of several prominent figures in the industry going public with their doomsday concerns is "unnecessary" and "irresponsible."

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Jensen told CBS ... "2030 is not going to be the end of the world. There is 0% chance that's going to be the end of the world."

This is one of the first positive takes on the future A.I. from an industry leader after a tumultuous couple weeks that saw many in the tech world sounding the alarm on its future.

We reported earlier ... the United States military reportedly almost began a full-blow war with China thanks to an intelligence report that was generated by A.I.

Not to mention ... OpenAI opened up about a total of 6 disturbing incidents that saw its agents in a testing sandbox speaking to each other through a back channel and telling itself not to be "subservient" to humans.

The worry over A.I.'s future ramped up when former Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon went public with his A.I. concerns that caused him to quit his job as a researcher ... before chatting with "TMZ Live" about how A.I. companies need to get their act together before it's too late.