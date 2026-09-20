Miley Cyrus Then vs. Now -- 'Bass Persuades'

Miley Cyrus' looks over the years came in like a "Wrecking Ball!"

Here is a 19-year-old version of the pop star at the 2012 VMAs -- rockin' a plunging neckline and ... short hair, don't care (left).

And fourteen years later, Miley's 2026 has been heating up -- scoring a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (right) ... and dropping her latest album "Bass Persuades" earlier this weekend.

We know she serves sexy style up on a silver platter, and we also know she's never been shy about showing some skin, but the question here is: