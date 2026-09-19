Macklemore ... Hero or Anti-Semite? 'Two Angry Men' Square Off

The battle lines have been drawn clearly between Macklemore, Ed Sheeran, and Robert Kraft -- and Mark Geragos and Harvey Levin have gone to war over who's the bad guy.

Harvey goes in hard on Macklemore, saying he has an anti-Semitic history and Robert had every right to disinvite the rapper into his house.

As we reported earlier ... Macklemore was dropped from Ed's tour after making pro-Palestine remarks during their New Jersey concert after being told not to.

Macklemore posted a statement on Instagram, saying that Ed told him during a phone conversation that Kraft wanted the rapper fired from the tour. Kraft clapped back, saying Macklemore crossed the line.

As you may know ... other NFL owners reportedly backed Robert's decision behind the scenes to axe the rapper from the tour.

Geragos says Robert Kraft is the scoundrel for colluding with other billionaire owners to silence Macklemore.