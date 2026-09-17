Ed Sheeran Tour: Fans Outraged Over Difficulty To Get Refunds For Concert Tickets

Outraged fans who bought tickets to Ed Sheeran's "Loop Tour" are slamming Ticketmaster for a frustrating refund process in the wake of Macklemore's exit ... but Ticketmaster says it's not their call.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson tells TMZ ... they don't issue refunds under their policy, and Ed's touring group is the best point of contact for fans trying to get their money back.

Some fans seeking refunds are calling Lincoln Financial Field -- the stadium in Philly hosting Ed's next stop -- but they're met with an automatic voicemail instructing them to send an email.

One fan claims they were finally able to get their money back once they made direct contact with the NFL stadium, saying, "It took some pushback & multiple calls, but I did eventually get refunded just now. I suggest everyone else do the same for all of the upcoming shows!"

Update on my upcoming Ed Sheeran show for 9/19.



I was able to get a full refund directly from the stadium (Lincoln Financial). It took some pushback & multiple calls but I did eventually get refunded just now. I suggest everyone else do the same for all of the upcoming shows!… @laurennf77

The chaos ensued after Macklemore -- who was the opener for Ed Sheeran on this tour -- was booted from the lineup after his pro-Palestine comments during the New Jersey dates pissed off some powerful people.

Macklemore was ultimately dropped, which he said was Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft's final call. Kraft owned up to the decision, saying the "Thrift Shop" singer's comments crossed the line with antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.

After getting the boot, Macklemore announced he will be donating the $1 million he received from the tour to Palestinian relief groups. Kraft says Ed called him before Macklemore publicly challenged him to match his donation ... and says he committed $2 million.