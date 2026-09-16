Colin Kaepernick Says Macklemore Situation Vindicates His National Anthem Protest

Colin Kaepernick says the way Robert Kraft and his fellow NFL stadium are treating Macklemore echoes his own situation when he knelt during the national anthem ... and he hopes others will finally see what he's been saying all along.

The former NFL quarterback appeared on "The MeidasTouch Podcast" in an episode published Wednesday ... and he discussed Macklemore being booted from Ed Sheeran's tour.

Colin says Kraft and other stadium owners working together to silence Macklemore proves they are willing to collude. He made collusion claims during his own controversy, but folks weren't buying it back then.

He says these owners are out to protect their own power, interests and money ... and he warns people who don't think they'll be silenced next to be wary -- he says it can happen to anyone at any time.

Colin last played in the NFL in 2016 ... and he filed a grievance the following year alleging teams colluded to keep him out of the league after he began to kneel as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice in America.

He ultimately reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019 over his collusion claims.

As you know ... Macklemore was dismissed from Ed's tour after he made pro-Palestinian comments onstage. Kraft claimed Macklemore crossed the line with antisemitic rhetoric and imagery -- and he and other owners didn't want him taking the stage at their venues.

Play video content Video: AOC Says She Won’t Listen to Ed Sheeran ... But Understands TMZ DC