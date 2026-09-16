Macklemore Pledges $1 Million to Palestinian Relief After Ed Sheeran Tour Exit

Macklemore is putting his money where his mouth is ... pledging to donate the $1 million he earned on Ed Sheeran's "Loop" Tour to Palestinian relief groups ... and challenging Robert Kraft to match him.

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And Macklemore made sure Kraft got the message ... writing, "Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting" ... before inviting the Patriots owner to match the $1 million donation.

Macklemore says he wants the focus on Palestinians rather than himself, the Loop tour or the controversy ... adding he'll continue supporting what he describes as their fight for freedom and liberation.

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As TMZ previously reported, Macklemore was booted from the remaining dates of Sheeran's tour after his pro-Palestinian remarks at MetLife Stadium sparked backlash -- and several venues objected to him performing.

Macklemore later claimed Kraft helped get other stadium owners on board ... alleging Kraft told Sheeran he couldn't play Gillette Stadium with Macklemore on the bill.

Kraft fired back, confirming he did not want Macklemore performing at the stadium he owns ... accusing the rapper of crossing the line with antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.