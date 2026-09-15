AOC Says She Won't Listen to Ed Sheeran, But Empathizes With His Situation

Play video content Video: AOC Says She Won’t Listen to Ed Sheeran ... But Understands TMZ DC

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's hitting the mute button on Ed Sheeran ... though she acknowledges he's really only a pawn in the whole Macklemore saga.

Charlie caught up with the congresswoman from New York on Tuesday ... and, just like he asked Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Charlie asked her a few questions about Macklemore's unceremonious ousting from Ed's tour.

AOC's taking Tlaib's advice ... she's boycotting Ed because she says he's complicit in Robert Kraft and other stadium owners' efforts to silence Macklemore.

This isn't about just one artist, AOC says ... it's about a system where the privileged few can use their economic power to quash the other side of the debate.

AOC says this is bigger than just one issue, too ... today it's Gaza, tomorrow it could be the rich silencing A.I. dissenters or other people with alternative opinions.

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While she mainly aims at Kraft and the other nameless stadium owners, she says the right thing for Ed to do is still to speak out ... though she says she empathizes with his plight.

Ed's tour has quickly fallen apart amid the firing backlash ... Finneas has bailed on performing with him -- and so has his opening act, Aaron Rowe.