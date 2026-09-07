Macklemore Responds to Backlash Over 'Free Palestine' Speech, Clarifies Comments

Macklemore is firing back at critics who slammed his "Free Palestine" message during Ed Sheeran's MetLife Stadium concert ... insisting his comments were not an attack on Jewish people.

The rapper addressed the controversy Monday after his opening performance at Sheeran's New Jersey shows sparked backlash and calls for him to be removed from the remainder of the tour.

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Macklemore says his message was about supporting Palestinian freedom and opposing the suffering of civilians ... not criticizing Jewish people.

During his set, Macklemore called for freedom for Palestinians and others around the world before performing his protest song "Hind's Hall." The performance included images related to Gaza on the stadium screens.

Macklemore is facing backlash after launching into a fiery anti-Israel rant at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey before an Ed Sheeran concert.



The rapper, wearing a keffiyeh, used his opening set to call for a "free Palestine" and make pro-Palestinian political statements from the… @nojumper

The appearance quickly became controversial, with an Israeli-American organization launching a petition calling on Sheeran to drop Macklemore from the remaining U.S. dates.

Macklemore has now shared his response to the criticism, making clear he doesn't view support for Palestinians as an attack on Jews.

The rapper has been outspoken about the Israel-Palestine conflict for years, including through "Hind's Hall," which he released in 2024 amid pro-Palestinian campus demonstrations.

As TMZ previously reported, the controversy has also drawn attention from Pink, who reposted a StopAntisemitism message criticizing Macklemore's appearance. Sheeran has not publicly addressed the controversy or the calls for Macklemore's removal.