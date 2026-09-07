Pink Calls Out Macklemore After Pro-Palestine Comments During Concert

Pink is appearing to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Macklemore's appearance at Ed Sheeran's New Jersey concert.

The singer reposted an Instagram Story from StopAntisemitism this weekend, which blasted Macklemore's performance and called the situation downright "awful" in its caption.

Pink did not add any commentary of her own to the repost ... however, sharing the criticism to her account has amplified the push to have Macklemore removed from further touring with Sheeran.

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Macklemore has faced criticism since performing at Sheeran's MetLife Stadium shows Sept. 4 and 5, where he voiced support for Palestinians, criticized Israel, and performed his protest song "Hind's Hall" ... as images related to Gaza appeared on the stadium screens.

The StopAntisemitism post criticized the performance and called for all concertgoers to be refunded and said they are "owed apologies."

As we previously reported, Macklemore's performance has sparked calls for him to be removed from the rest of Sheeran's U.S. tour. An Israeli-American group launched a petition urging Sheeran and tour organizers to drop the rapper from the remaining shows.

Macklemore has been outspoken about the Israel-Palestine conflict for years, including through "Hind's Hall," his 2024 protest track. Sheeran has not publicly responded to the controversy or the petition.