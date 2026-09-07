Adam22 and Lena The Plug Separate Months After Fake Divorce Drama

Play video content Video: Adam 22 Says Lena The Plug And Him Are Seperated No Jumper Podcast

Adam22 and Lena The Plug beat a fake divorce earlier this year ... but now Adam says the marriage is actually on ice.

Adam announced on his "No Jumper" podcast Monday that he and Lena are officially separated after running into some issues, saying they've decided to put the relationship "on ice" for a while.

He isn't saying it's over for good -- Adam says they're still married and getting back together is "certainly a possibility."

As for whether their famously open sex life played a role, Adam says no ... insisting Lena sleeping with other men wasn't a major factor.

Instead, he largely blamed himself ... admitting his nonstop podcasting left Lena carrying most of the load at home after they became parents.

Adam says Lena handled everything from school pickups and buying their daughter's clothes to dealing with stuff around the house, while his routine basically amounted to working all day and coming home.

He says Lena eventually told him he seemed to think his only responsibility in the relationship was to go to work and come home ... and Adam admits he couldn't really argue with that.

Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Says Cops Haven’t Delivered Answers on Divorce Filing Scam TMZ.com

As TMZ previously reported ... the couple was hit with a bogus divorce filing earlier this year, which Lena said she never filed.