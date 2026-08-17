Adam22 and Wife Lena The Plug Testify in Court Over Fake Restraining Order

Adam22 and his wife, Lena The Plug, showed up to court to fight the fake restraining order filed against him ... TMZ has learned.

The hearing was held on Thursday, during which Adam22 and Lena spoke via Zoom.

Per the minute order, Lena told the judge that she did not file the restraining order, despite it being taken out in her name. She asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order … which prohibited Adam22 from coming near his wife.

The judge signed off on the request and dissolved the temporary order.

Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Says Cops Haven’t Delivered Answers on Divorce Filing Scam TMZ.com

As TMZ first reported, Lena believes a man is being catfished by a person pretending to be her. She says the man believes she is in danger due to Adam22 … but Lena says this is not true.