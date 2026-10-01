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Trina Braxton's Husband Von Scales Dead at 58

Trina Braxton Husband Von Scales Dead at 58

By TMZ Staff
Published
Tina Braxton and Von Scales getty 1
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Trina Braxton announced that her husband, Von Scales, is dead.

A rep for the Braxton family tells TMZ, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Von Scales, beloved husband of Trina Braxton.”

Tina Braxton and Von Scales insta 1

They added, “The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time as they navigate this unfortunate event.”

Sources close to the family tell TMZ Von died around 2 AM on Thursday in Atlanta. We're told he had been battling heart-related problems. His cause of death is unknown. 

Tina Braxton and Von Scales 1

Trina wed Von in 2019, and the wedding was featured on the family's reality show, The Braxtons. 

The marriage came a year after Trina’s ex-husband Gabriel Solis died.

Von was 58.

RIP

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