Toni Braxton Resolves 6-Figure Tax Lien Years After Bankruptcy
Toni Braxton Resolves 6-Figure Tax Lien ... Years After Bankruptcy Battle
Toni Braxton says she settled a debt with the IRS … over a decade after she finalized her second bankruptcy.
According to official records, the singer was hit with a federal tax lien on June 22 ... and Uncle Sam said she owed A LOT of money.
The breakdown of the debt is $69,390 for 2022, $278,876 for 2023, and $250,358 for 2024 ... totaling around $598K.
A rep for Toni tells TMZ the singer resolved the bill.
As TMZ previously reported, the "Braxton Family Values" star filed for bankruptcy in 1998 after a battle over money with her record label.
The singer was criticized heavily for her debt … and was even scolded by Oprah during an episode of her talk show.
Toni's money problems arose again in 2010, when she filed for bankruptcy a second time, claiming she owed millions to creditors.
The second bankruptcy was closed in 2015.