Toni Braxton Resolves 6-Figure Tax Lien Years After Bankruptcy

Toni Braxton says she settled a debt with the IRS … over a decade after she finalized her second bankruptcy.

According to official records, the singer was hit with a federal tax lien on June 22 ... and Uncle Sam said she owed A LOT of money.

The breakdown of the debt is $69,390 for 2022, $278,876 for 2023, and $250,358 for 2024 ... totaling around $598K.

A rep for Toni tells TMZ the singer resolved the bill.

As TMZ previously reported, the "Braxton Family Values" star filed for bankruptcy in 1998 after a battle over money with her record label.

The singer was criticized heavily for her debt … and was even scolded by Oprah during an episode of her talk show.

Toni's money problems arose again in 2010, when she filed for bankruptcy a second time, claiming she owed millions to creditors.