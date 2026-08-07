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Toni Braxton Resolves 6-Figure Tax Lien Years After Bankruptcy

Toni Braxton Resolves 6-Figure Tax Lien ... Years After Bankruptcy Battle

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Toni Braxton says she settled a debt with the IRS … over a decade after she finalized her second bankruptcy.

According to official records, the singer was hit with a federal tax lien on June 22 ... and Uncle Sam said she owed A LOT of money.

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The breakdown of the debt is $69,390 for 2022, $278,876 for 2023, and $250,358 for 2024 ... totaling around $598K.

A rep for Toni tells TMZ the singer resolved the bill.  

As TMZ previously reported, the "Braxton Family Values" star filed for bankruptcy in 1998 after a battle over money with her record label.

The singer was criticized heavily for her debt … and was even scolded by Oprah during an episode of her talk show. 

Toni's money problems arose again in 2010, when she filed for bankruptcy a second time, claiming she owed millions to creditors. 

The second bankruptcy was closed in 2015.

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