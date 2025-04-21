Cash Money's B.G. Blindsided by Toni Braxton-Birdman Marriage Like Everyone Else

Play video content TMZ.com

Cash Money Records original Hot Boy B.G. says he learned about Birdman and Toni Braxton's marriage straight from the source -- that broke the story, not the happy couple exchanging the nuptials!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently caught up with Chopper City's finest in NYC and quizzed him about the secretive marriage that's been bubbling for roughly 8 months.

B.G. couldn't contain his LOL's but says he was hipped from all the alerts buzzing on the internet.

If you remember, Birdman was there to greet B.G. when he was sprung from prison in Sept. 2023 after serving 14 years -- it's wild to think he wasn't asked to be a groomsman!!!

B.G.'s been on go-mode ever since ... he was out in New York promoting his new "Freedom of Speech" album, which he says was inspired by all the hula hoops he had to jump through in order to simply rap!!!

He also sent a shout-out to Lil Durk, who's currently battling a murder-for-hire charge. B.G. tells us hip hop music has given so many inner-city kids a way out of the ghetto, so he goes hard for anyone trapped in the belly of the beast.

We also got B.G.'s thoughts on Lil Wayne swearing off Super Bowl performances forever after he got snubbed in their own city of New Orleans.

B.G. believes Weezy F. will develop the hunger for the Big Sunday showdown down the line but just needs time to shake off the hurt after Kendrick Lamar got the nod.

One person B.G. doesn't want to see in NOLA again, however, is Zion Williamson.