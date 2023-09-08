Birdman Announces B.G. Re-Signing with Cash Money, Plans Hot Boys Reunion

Play video content The 85 South Comedy Show

B.G. famously stated "Cash Money is Army, better yet a Navy" ... and the newly freed rapper is enlisting once again, so says bossman Birdman, who's also working on a full-scale Hot Boys reunion!!!

The Cash Money CEO made the grand revelation Friday with 85 South Show, in a rare interview, harkening back to when he discovered a 13-year-old B.G. and molded him into a platinum-selling superstar.

"My lil n****'s official Cash Money ... ain't nobody else he gonna sign with besides this shit," Birdman told Karlous Miller while speculating on the other members.

B.G. was released from prison Monday, after serving 11 years and Birdman was there to greet him, immediately rekindling their union.

B.G. parted ways with Cash Money more than 20 years ago ... but not before making a name for himself and his legacy with Juvenile, Lil Wayne and Turk as the Hot Boys.

Turk recently told TMZ Hip Hop he's already geared up for the Hot Boys reunion, and with B.G. inking a new deal, everything appears to be falling into place.