Lil Durk Files to Dismiss Superseding Indictment in Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk wants the indictment against him dismissed ... arguing prosecutors pointed to a version of a song where Durk allegedly celebrated having Saviay'a Robinson -- Quando Rondo's cousin -- killed, but Durk claims he wasn't involved in decisions over the song.

Here's the deal ... Lil Durk and his lawyer Drew Findling filed the motion Friday -- asking a judge to dismiss the superseding indictment in which Durk is charged with conspiracy and using interstate facilities to assist in the assassination.

Durk's team claims prosecutors pointed to rap lyrics from the song "Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy," on which he's featured, where he raps ... "Told me they got an addy (gooo) / Got location (gooo) Green light (go, go, go, go, go) / Look on the news and see your son, You screamin’, 'No, no' (p***y!!!)" as evidence he was involved in the crime.

Prosecutors claim the song -- released in December 2022 -- makes direct reference to the slaying of Robinson ... however, Durk's team contends the song was recorded in January 2022, months before the murder occurred.

Durk's lawyers add that any changes to the song occurring after January 2022 were not made by the rapper or anyone he's close with.

Lil Durk's team hits hard at prosecutors ... saying that unless they are "prosecuting Banks on a theory of extra-sensory prescience," then they had no right to make the argument to the grand jury.

Like we said, Durk wants the superseding indictment dismissed ... essentially dismissing all the charges against him because he wasn't named in the original indictment.