Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Give Back in Spokane in New Photos

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun continue rolling up their sleeves to help wildfire victims in her Washington hometown ... packing and organizing donations at a local food bank.

TMZ obtained new photos of Sydney and Scooter volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank in Spokane, where they worked alongside other volunteers to sort and prepare donations for families impacted by the devastating fires.

The couple also took photos with volunteers ... and we're told their presence helped lift everyone’s spirits during an incredibly difficult time for the community.

Their hands-on effort comes as Sydney’s partnership with American Eagle expands into wildfire relief. As TMZ first reported, customers can donate to relief efforts while shopping online or in stores by rounding up their purchase total or contributing an amount of their choosing from August 7 to 31.

The money raised will go directly to Second Harvest.

As we reported, Sydney and Scooter have remained boots on the ground in the Spokane area, bringing food to firefighters, preparing and distributing meals and helping displaced families secure food and shelter. They’ve also volunteered with World Central Kitchen, while Sydney has made major donations to several relief organizations.

The disaster hits especially close to home for the “Euphoria” star, who grew up in Spokane and still has family in the area. Sydney recently revealed the wildfires have directly affected members of her own family.