Sydney Sweeney Throws A-List Birthday Party For Boyfriend Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney just proved she's got girlfriend-of-the-year credentials ... throwing a star-studded early birthday bash for boyfriend Scooter Braun.

The "Euphoria" star surprised the music mogul with a massive celebration Saturday night in Santa Monica ... drawing a guest list packed with big names, including Jessica Alba, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson ... plus a guest performance from Warren G!!!

A basketball hoop was set up for guests ... with the couple seen rocking matching Connecticut Flame jerseys featuring the number 45 -- a nod to Scooter's milestone birthday.

The surprises kept coming.

Sydney even had Warren G perform "Regulate" ... Scooter's all-time favorite song according to Page Six. Now that's a birthday gift for the man who has everything.

Safe to say, things are going strong for Scooter and Sydney.

TMZ broke the story ... the couple started dating back in September 2025, after first being spotted spending time together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding earlier that summer in Venice, Italy.