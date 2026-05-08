Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Board Private Jet in Australia

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are in a state of euphoria ... all grins while walking across a tarmac and jumping in a private jet together.

Photogs captured the pair in Queensland, Australia on Friday ... Scooter is seen pushing along the luggage while a smiling Sydney grasps his right hand.

Sweeney boarded the PJ first ... followed closely by Scooter. Unclear where they're jetting off to ... but one thing's for sure ... they're gonna look adorbs together no matter where they are.

We've seen them everywhere from knockin' boots, so to speak, at Stagecoach to singin' Neil Diamond at karaoke ... and they're always serving couple goals to the max.

Sweeney's reportedly shooting a new project down in the country ... the movie "Gundam," based on the mecha anime series "Mobile Suit Gundam."

We've spotted Sydney a few times in Australia in recent weeks ... including a high-flying moment where she took a tour of one of Sydney's most famous bridges. Scooter didn't join her on that particular excursion -- nor was he with her when she fed a giraffe.