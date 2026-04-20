Eric Dane Makes First 'Euphoria' Appearance Since His Death, See the Photos

Hollywood is still mourning the loss of Eric Dane, but he lives on through his work ... the late actor just made his first posthumous appearance Sunday in the second episode of "Euphoria" Season 2 -- titled "America My Dream."

In February, Eric tragically lost his battle with ALS ... but he'd finished filming his scenes for the hit HBO Max show before he passed.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

During Episode 2, Eric's character Cal Jacobs visits his son Nate -- played by Jacob Elordi -- to check in. Cal sits in Nate's kitchen while he cooks ... and lets him know he's going to Sex and Love Addicts meetings.

Cal also tells his son he knows that his fiancée -- Sydney Sweeney's Cassie -- has been selling sexy snaps on OnlyFans.

He says he's concerned Nate might be having "financial issues" and warns him about "chasing pleasure." This prompted Nate to respond by saying ... "You’re gay. You’re in denial, and it came out in very weird ways."

Cal rejects the statement about his sexuality, replying ... "I’m not gay, I was a hedonist."

Remember ... last season ended with Nate calling the cops on Cal for sex tapes he made during motel encounters with men and transgender women -- including his underage classmate, Hunter Schafer's Jules.

"Euphoria" Season 3 takes place five years after everything that went down in the Season 2 finale ... and now Nate is running Cal's construction company.

Creator Sam Levinson recently told Extra that Eric's ALS caused "a slight slur in his voice" ... but they masked it by implying Cal had been drinking in his scenes.

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It's unclear how many episodes the late actor will be in this season ... but he's in the teaser for next week's installment, which will feature Nate and Cassie's wedding.

In the upcoming episode, Cal is in attendance ... where he watches Cassie walk down the aisle and reacts to Nate's ex Maddy -- played by Alexa Demie -- making her grand entrance at the ceremony.

We'll also see him come face-to-face with Jules -- presumably the first time since his arrest -- who asks him ... "Remember me?"

His appearance in Season 3 of "Euphoria" marks Eric's final TV role before his death.

He was 53.