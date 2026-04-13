'Euphoria' Returns With Emotional Tributes to Eric Dane and Angus Cloud

"Euphoria" launched into its new season by remembering its past ... the show paid tribute to late stars Eric Dane and Angus Cloud during Sunday's Season 3 premiere.

At the very top of the episode, the show displayed a title card with Dane's photo along with the text, "In remembrance of Eric Dane."

Similarly, the show honored Angus -- who played Fezco -- and executive producer Kevin Turen at the end of the episode. Both died unexpectedly in 2023 after Season 2 dropped in 2022.

As you know ... Eric died in February after a battle with ALS -- a disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, which has no cure.

At the time, Eric's family released a statement, saying, "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

As we reported ... Angus died at his family's home in Oakland in July 2023 ... his family told us he'd recently buried his father and "intensely struggled with this loss." In a video posted by Deadline, show creator Sam Levinson said he loved Angus deeply and fought hard to keep him clean.