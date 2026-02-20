Eric Dane Says Goodbye To Daughters, Describes Love For Wife Rebecca Gayheart

Play video content Netflix

Eric Dane had some powerful last words for his daughters, Billie and Georgia ... looking back on the good times and telling them the lessons they should take away from his battle with ALS.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star sat down with Netflix for an interview before his death -- the understanding was it would be released once he died -- and he looked into the camera and spoke directly to his kids.

Eric was emotional as he recalled all the time he spent at beaches in California, Hawaii and Mexico watching his kids play in the ocean for hours ... fondly calling them his "water babies."

He told his daughters he tried to be a good father and stumbled sometimes ... but the days they spent together were "heaven."

Eric then shares some sage advice for his kids, and really everyone ... he says his battle with ALS taught him four important things.

First, live life in the present. Second, fall in love with a person or a passion. Third, choose your friends wisely. And last but not least, fight every challenge and never give up the fight until your last breath.

As we reported ... Eric died Thursday night in a Los Angeles hospital surrounded by family.

In the Netflix interview, Eric also explained his love for his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.