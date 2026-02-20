Patrick Dempsey Reveals Final Communication With Eric Dane 1 Week Before Death
Patrick Dempsey is heartbroken over Eric Dane’s death ... revealing he’d spoken to his "Grey’s Anatomy" costar just a week before he passed -- and the decline was devastating.
Speaking Friday on "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show," Patrick said Eric’s condition had worsened dramatically ... he was bedridden, struggling to swallow, and losing his ability to speak when friends visited.
Patrick said his heart especially aches for Eric’s kids ... while remembering Eric as the funniest guy on the "Grey’s" set, the one who brought the fun no matter what was going on.
And while fans were obsessed with the McDreamy vs. McSteamy rivalry, Patrick made it clear there was zero competition off-screen ... just real friendship and mutual respect from day one.
He also praised Eric for bravely shining a light on ALS -- the cruel nervous system disease he was diagnosed with last April and never hid from.
Eric died at age 53 Thursday after a grueling battle he documented himself ... revealing in recent months he’d lost almost all strength, down to just one functioning arm as the disease took over.