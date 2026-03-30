First Look at Eric Dane's Final TV Role in New 'Euphoria' Trailer

First Look at Final TV Role Before Death

HBO Max dropped a new trailer for season 3 of "Euphoria," giving fans a glimpse at Eric Dane's final TV role before he passed.

The actor died last month after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -- more commonly known as ALS.

He had filmed his scenes for the upcoming installment of the HBO hit series prior to his passing ... and the new promo includes the first look at his final TV acting appearance.

In the clip, we see his character -- Cal Jacobs -- reunite with Hunter Schafer's character Jules.

She asks him ... "Remember me?" And he responds ... "How could I forget?"

The trailer also features scenes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Colman Domingo -- teasing dramatic storylines about a wedding, Hollywood and a drug smuggling bust.