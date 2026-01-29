Gideon Adlon Says 'Euphoria' Season 3 Is Going to Be Wild

Play video content TMZ.com

Gideon Adlon says the wait is gonna be well worth it for "Euphoria" fans ... because she says the upcoming third season is going to be off the chain.

We got the actress at LAX on Wednesday and our photog asked her what folks can expect from her, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Zendaya.

In a word, Gideon says Season 3 is going to be wild ... kind of like her career as of late.

The first teaser for S3 dropped a couple weeks ago, and Sydney's character Cassie was wilding out on OnlyFans with a full-on booty shake and going full send in a sexy bunny-tail cosplay outfit.

Gideon's joining the cast as part of a new lineup of actors working alongside the OGs ... and the ultra-raunchy series debuts on HBO on April 12.